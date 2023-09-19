LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens came out to celebrate two-and-a-half decades of care and compassion in Longmeadow.

This, on the 25th anniversary of Ruth’s House Assisted Living. Ruth’s House was named after sisters-in-law, Ruth Katz and Ruth Webber, who along with their husbands, made this home a possibility.

It’s an assisted living facility offering homelike independence with staff on hand to help with day-to-day living activities. 22News had a chance to speak with the Regional Director, Mary’Anne Schelb, about this milestone. “It’s been 25 years, but even before that the nursing home has been here. So, the fact that they trust us with their loved ones and the care that were provide. They do come out and they really love to support us. We love it and we couldn’t do it without them. It truly does take a village.”

The Katz and Webber families have made it their goal to make all who stay feel welcome and apart of the community at Ruth’s House.