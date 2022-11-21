SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley (PSRB) is donating frozen turkeys to the Gray House on Monday.

PSRB will deliver 250 frozen turkeys to the Gray House to help feed families in Springfield, according to a news release from PSRB. The law firm has partnered with Arnold’s Meats to purchase the birds and then they will deliver the bird to the Gray House.

“The Gray House does critical work in our community,” said Attorney Earl Seeley III. “This year especially, as so many families are faced with increased challenges due to the significant rise in food costs, we wanted to do whatever we could to make the holidays special for everyone,” he said.

The delivery will be taking place on Monday and will be distributed at 10:00 a.m. at The Gray House on Sheldon Street in Springfield.