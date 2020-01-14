$25,000 a year for life lottery ticket sold to Wilbraham resident

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham resident is a $25,000 a year for life winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Rekhaben Shah of Wilbraham has claimed $25,000 a year for life prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” game. Her Quic Pic ticket matched the first five numbers in the drawing on December 19, 2019.

Winning Numbers for December 19, 2019

06-27-28-40-44 Luck Ball: 09

Shah chose the one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). She plans on using the money toward buying a home.

The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms located at 460 Route 134 in South Dennis. The retailer will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Lucky for Life” ticket is a $2 Massachusetts lottery ticket drawn every Monday and Thursday evening.

