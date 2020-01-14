WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham resident is a $25,000 a year for life winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” instant ticket game.
Lucky for Life
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Rekhaben Shah of Wilbraham has claimed $25,000 a year for life prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” game. Her Quic Pic ticket matched the first five numbers in the drawing on December 19, 2019.
Winning Numbers for December 19, 2019
06-27-28-40-44 Luck Ball: 09
Shah chose the one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). She plans on using the money toward buying a home.
The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms located at 460 Route 134 in South Dennis. The retailer will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The “Lucky for Life” ticket is a $2 Massachusetts lottery ticket drawn every Monday and Thursday evening.
Western Massachusetts Winners:
- $1 million lottery ticket sold to Springfield resident
- Westfield man wins $1M lottery
- Easthampton man wins $1 million in lottery
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Chicopee
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Greenfield on Friday the 13th
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Ludlow
- $4 million lottery ticket sold in Feeding Hills
- Orange man won $4 million on lottery ticket
Latest News:
- Pack of coyotes spotted in Springfield
- $25,000 a year for life lottery ticket sold to Wilbraham resident
- Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
- New savings program for children discussed at Baystate Medical Center
- Rescue group: Cowboy hat-wearing pigeon dies
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.