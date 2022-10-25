SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation has awarded $250,000 to the New North Citizens Council (NNCC) for the construction of the Barbara Rivera Community Center in Springfield’s North End neighborhood.

The new center is being built at 495 Chestnut Street. It is being developed as a central location offering social service programs that are currently in several locations. Services include financial stability, housing and homelessness, affordable housing, violence prevention, youth leadership development, mentoring, food insecurity, after-school academic and recreational support, and employment.

The grant is multi-year $50,000 per year for five years. The NNCC also received a $1.5 million-dollar multi-year award towards the new center in June.

“The Center dedicated in memory of Barbara Rivera will be the hub of activities and services that will not only serve the residents of the North End but all of Western Mass. Barbara Rivera was the founder and first Executive Director for the NNCC. She was to me, and many others, a force to reckon with when it came to the civil rights for people of color and a great mentor,” remarked Maria Ligus Executive Director, New North Citizens’ Council.

The Community Center is projected to open in September of 2023.