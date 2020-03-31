26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Holyoke, 5 deaths

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 26 Holyoke residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and of those cases, five residents have died.

According to the city of Holyoke, the reported deaths came from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Test results from the facility are still pending.

The Department of Health and Human Services is implementing an onsite clinical command team comprised of medical, epidemiological, and operational experts to determine the next steps as the superintendent remains on paid administrative leave.

Flags will be flown at half-mast Holyoke City Hall Tuesday in remembrance of the veterans who have passed away due to COVID-19.

There are currently 255 confirmed cases in Hampden County, 46 in Hampshire, 49 in Franklin, and 162 in Berkshire County. A total of 56 deaths have been reported in the state.