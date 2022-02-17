LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office has promoted 26 employees within the department.

The promotions were for multiple positions including Corporal, First Residential Supervisor and First Caseworker.

Sheriff Cocchi said that these employees stand out for their leadership and professionalism and support to the team’s mission. “These individuals are who we look towards to train, foster and mentor the next generation of correctional officers,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “They know not only how to do a very difficult job, but how to do it very well.”

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department oversees multiple corrections and substance abuse facilities in the region: