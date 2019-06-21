27 recruits graduate firefighting academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two dozen firefighters graduated from a nearly two-month-long program at the Firefighter’s Academy in Springfield on Friday.
According to State Fire Marshall Spokesperson, Jennifer Mieth, 27 firefighters graduated from a 50-day Career Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the Springfield campus.
The program is offered by the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy for free, and gives firefighters the professional training they need to perform their jobs safely and effectively.
Mieth said in order to graduate from the program, students must demonstrate their knowledge in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack.
The graduates were from 13 fire departments from across the state including Athol, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Springfield, Longmeadow, and West Springfield.
Northampton Deputy Fire Chief and 33-year veteran of the fire service, John Garriepy was the guest speaker at the graduation. He told 22News that firefighting often runs in the family. In his case, an uncle served as a Springfield firefighter for 38 years.
“Oh, it’s a huge influence in my career, hearing the stories as a little kid, actually going to the firehouses and visiting him, I always said, I got on the fire truck as a teenager and I never got off,” Garriepy said.
This is the 10th class to complete the 50-day training program at the Springfield complex.
The following men graduated from the program Friday:
|First Name
|Last Name
|Department/Organization
|William
|Publicover
|Athol Fire Department
|Brandon
|Haden
|Chicopee Fire Department
|Andrew
|LeMay
|East Longmeadow Fire Department
|Daniel
|Ruiz
|Holden Fire Department
|Stephan
|Willett
|Longmeadow Fire Department
|Benjamin
|Fisher
|Ludlow Fire Department
|Michael
|Marafuga
|Northbridge Fire Department
|Trevor
|Olson
|Oxford Fire Department
|Joseph
|Sposato
|Sandwich Fire Department
|Jarred
|Clark
|Southbridge Fire Department
|Joao
|Bernardo
|Springfield Fire Department
|William
|Austin
|West Springfield Fire Department
|Robert
|Gryncewicz
|Wrentham Fire Department
|Benjamin
|Lewis
|Oxford Fire Department
|Eric
|Kuenzel
|Sandwich Fire Department
|Joshua
|Brackett
|Southbridge Fire Department
|Michael
|Franklin
|Southbridge Fire Department
|Joshua
|Gonzalez
|Springfield Fire Department
|Steven
|Martinez
|Springfield Fire Department
|Jason
|McClendon
|Springfield Fire Department
|Brian
|Pacheco
|Springfield Fire Department
|Pedro
|Perez-Urena
|Springfield Fire Department
|Ethan
|Quinones-Prendergast
|Springfield Fire Department
|Christian
|Duquette
|West Springfield Fire Department
|Sammy
|Matos-Medina
|West Springfield Fire Department
|Anthony
|Rousseau
|West Springfield Fire Department
|Devan
|Cornetta
|Wrentham Fire Department