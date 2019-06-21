27 recruits graduate firefighting academy

by: Danielle Eaton, Sy Becker

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two dozen firefighters graduated from a nearly two-month-long program at the Firefighter’s Academy in Springfield on Friday.

According to State Fire Marshall Spokesperson, Jennifer Mieth, 27 firefighters graduated from a 50-day Career Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the Springfield campus.

The program is offered by the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy for free, and gives firefighters the professional training they need to perform their jobs safely and effectively.

Mieth said in order to graduate from the program, students must demonstrate their knowledge in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack.

The graduates were from 13 fire departments from across the state including Athol, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Springfield, Longmeadow, and West Springfield.

Northampton Deputy Fire Chief and 33-year veteran of the fire service, John Garriepy was the guest speaker at the graduation. He told 22News that firefighting often runs in the family. In his case, an uncle served as a Springfield firefighter for 38 years.

“Oh, it’s a huge influence in my career, hearing the stories as a little kid, actually going to the firehouses and visiting him, I always said, I got on the fire truck as a teenager and I never got off,” Garriepy said.

This is the 10th class to complete the 50-day training program at the Springfield complex.

The following men graduated from the program Friday:

First NameLast NameDepartment/Organization
WilliamPublicoverAthol Fire Department
BrandonHadenChicopee Fire Department
AndrewLeMayEast Longmeadow Fire Department
DanielRuizHolden Fire Department
StephanWillettLongmeadow Fire Department
BenjaminFisherLudlow Fire Department
MichaelMarafugaNorthbridge Fire Department
TrevorOlsonOxford Fire Department
JosephSposatoSandwich Fire Department
JarredClarkSouthbridge Fire Department
JoaoBernardoSpringfield Fire Department
WilliamAustinWest Springfield Fire Department
RobertGryncewiczWrentham Fire Department
BenjaminLewisOxford Fire Department
EricKuenzelSandwich Fire Department
JoshuaBrackettSouthbridge Fire Department
MichaelFranklinSouthbridge Fire Department
JoshuaGonzalezSpringfield Fire Department
StevenMartinezSpringfield Fire Department
JasonMcClendonSpringfield Fire Department
BrianPachecoSpringfield Fire Department
PedroPerez-UrenaSpringfield Fire Department
EthanQuinones-PrendergastSpringfield Fire Department
ChristianDuquetteWest Springfield Fire Department
SammyMatos-MedinaWest Springfield Fire Department
AnthonyRousseauWest Springfield Fire Department
DevanCornettaWrentham Fire Department
