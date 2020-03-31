272 positive COVID-19 cases reported by Baystate Health, 1,528 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 270 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by Baystate Health Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, updated results released by Baystate Health show 1,528 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those tested, 1,063 have come back negative while 272 tests were positive. There are still 192 tests that are pending results.

Monday’s results reported a total of 258 positive cases making it an increase of 14 cases overnight.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.