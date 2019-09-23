$27M awarded to wrongfully convicted Connecticut man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal jury in Massachusetts awarded $27 million to a Connecticut man who spent 27 years in prison for a murder he said he didn’t commit.

Jurors made their decision on Friday, in favor of 55-year-old Mark Schand in federal court in Springfield.

Schand sued four now-retired Springfield Police officers in 2015, who allegedly framed him for the 1986 killing of a woman outside a city club.

Schand was freed from prison and prosecutors dropped the case in 2012.

Now, a city attorney says the city will appeal on behalf of the defendants. This is the largest civil judgment against city police officers.

Schand has since opened a smoothie shop in New Britain, Connecticut.