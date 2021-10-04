28 million watched Buccaneers beat Patriots Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 28 million people watched the Patriots take on the Buccaneers Sunday night.

Tom Brady was not the only one setting records. The game was NBC’s second most-watched Sunday night football game ever. One-third of all TVs in the U.S. were tuned in to the Buccaneers and Patriots match-up. This isn’t surprising, since the game was dubbed the most anticipated NFL regular-season game of all time.

While the patriots fell to the Bucs 17 to 19, fans are optimistic after the loss.

“They lost on a field goal that hit the post we saw that,” said Joseph Zuffelato of Agawam. “They had the game but beating the world champions is hard. we knew it’d be hard. they performed better than I thought they’d perform.”

Not only was the game a huge interest for fans, but media outlets too. The Patriots issued over 500 media credentials, more than double the amount than any other game so far this season. All wanting to cover Tom Brady once again make history at Gillette Stadium breaking the NFL’s all-time passing yards record.

“I tried not to predict what was going to happen and how I would feel,” said Tom Brady. “Had a few emotional moments this week just thinking about the people that have really meant so much to me in my life and that are a part of this community. Just very grateful for an amazing time here.”

In true New England fashion. They are onto next week, taking on the Texans in Houston at 1 p.m. on Sunday.