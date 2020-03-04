280 applications away from getting Dr. Seuss license plate in production

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums will be hosting a party on March 7 in celebration of being only 280 applications away from getting the Dr. Seuss License Plate developed.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the license plate benefit The Springfield Museums, home of the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss.

This plate is an opportunity to celebrate all that makes learning fun. Dr. Seuss was all about nurturing curiosity, which is the foundation of any good museum. He once wrote: ‘Think and wonder. Wonder and think.’ That is the recipe for expanding your mind available at the Springfield Museums. Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Springfield Museums

Specialty plates require a minimum of 750 applications before the Registry of Motor Vehicles will put them into production. Once the application requirements are met, it will take about 6 to 8 months to manufacture the plates and ship them to the RMV Service Centers.

“We’re lucky to be able to call Dr. Seuss our own here in Springfield and these license plates will be a reminder to all residents of the Commonwealth of the joy and impact his stories and illustrations have made in all of our lives—forever joining the spirit of Seuss and Massachusetts,” Senator James T. Welch said.

The pre-order for a specialty plate is $40 in addition to registration fees. To apply, click here.