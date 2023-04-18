LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi announced Tuesday the promotion of 29 correctional officers to Corporal.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 29 people promoted showed high professional standards, lead by example and have consistently contributed to the team.

“These corporals are who we look towards to train, foster and mentor the next generation of correctional officers,” said Sheriff Cocchi. “They know not only how to do a very difficult job, but how to do it very well.”

Cocchi started as a part-time correctional officer in 1993 and worked his way up the ranks. He added that he understands the important role promotions are in the department, letting people know their hard work has been recognized and appreciated.

“I so am proud of the people that work at our department and that is why our promotions and pinning ceremonies are so important,” said Sheriff Cocchi. “Employees need to know that their work doesn’t go unnoticed and that they will be rewarded with opportunities for growth and celebration when they earn it.”