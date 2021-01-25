$2M federal grant to help Springfield court expand drug program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday evening, the Massachusetts Trial Court launched its Mission Springfield Grant.

The grant, worth $2 million, aims to expand the services offered by the Springfield District Drug Court.

The grant will be used to help those struggling with substance disorders and mental illness through programs like peer recovery support.

The Springfield District Court Judge emphasized the importance of helping people who are struggling, as it will have a positive impact on the city as a whole.

Charles Groce told 22News, “If we can help folks that are suffering from substance abuse disorder stabilize themselves, get themselves clean, get themselves linked into treatment, then crime if going to go down.”

The Springfield Drug Court is one of 32 within the Commonwealth.