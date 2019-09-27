$2M grant approved for Boys and Girls Club’s across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Boys and Girls Club’s across Massachusetts will share more than $2 million approved by Governor Charlie Baker and the state legislature.

The lead budget sponsor, State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow, brought the money home Friday afternoon at the Chicopee Boys and Girls club.

Surrounded by colleagues from the western Massachusetts legislative delegation, Senator Lesser said the $2.2 million will be divided between every Boys and Girls Club in Massachusetts.

The funding will meet a critical challenge these clubs are currently facing. Executive Director of the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club Jason Reed told 22News the club is a great place for supporting kids.

“Kids today struggle in so many different ways,” said Reed. “They have so many adversities to overcome. The Boys and Girls Club is a great place to be able to come, and support like this from our state goes so far enabling us to support our mission.”

Chicopee’s nearly $50,000 grant will focus on the club’s homework help and improved nutrition programs for its 200 members.

The funding exceeds last year’s Boys and Girls Club support by more than half a million dollars.