$2M grant awarded for workforce development in urban neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration awarded $2 million to support community-based grants for urban neighborhoods and Springfield was awarded $200,000.

Twenty-three other organizations across the state were awarded various amounts of money to expand workforce promotion and small business challenges.

In Springfield, $100,000 was given to Springfield WORKS, an organization that is collaborating with a number of other local partners to expand the program “Whole Family Approach to Careers.”

The program helps everyone in a family prepare to enter the workforce. Under the expansion, will specifically include fathers, particularly fathers of color who have often been ignored by other programs.

Initiative director for Springfield WORKS, Anne Kandilis told 22News, “So the state is actually rewarding a collaboration such as ours under Springfield WORKS leadership to actually bring partners together to take the assets we already have and deliver them to the whole family. Not a lot of programs do that.”

An additional $100,000 was awarded to the New North Citizen’s Council for their and their “Let’s Get Down to Work!” pilot project which provides Latino residents of the North End neighborhood with workforce development.