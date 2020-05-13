$2M redesign project to be completed at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers Home is one of the hardest-hit facilities in the state by the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, a total of 88 veterans at the facility have died. Of those who died, 74 had the virus.

The redesign project is expected to cost about $2 million. A number of changes were outlined during the facility’s monthly board of trustees meeting on Tuesday. Ultimately, they want to move all of the veterans back into the facility and redesign the living quarters to allow for proper social distancing.

During that meeting, we learned that in some instances, veterans’ beds were only 24 inches apart. Under the “refresh project,” all wallpaper and wardrobes will be removed and replaced. Room temperature that doesn’t meet inspection control standards will be taken out.

Right now, the third floor is empty, but it will be re-done and veterans will move back in. Then they’ll do the same thing for the 2 and 4 floors.

Acting Administration at the Soldiers’ Home Val Liptak told 22News there are currently 210 veteran beds. This new plan will reduce residency between 160 to 170 so that there is enough space between veterans.