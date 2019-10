PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2nd annual “Benefit for Buddy” is on for Saturday.

The fun-filled day will benefit the Palmer Police Dog Program. The police dog program is not part of the department’s annual budget and relies on fundraising.

Police dog demonstrations, a chicken dinner, raffles, and live music are on the agenda.

Gates open at 1 p.m. with the event ending at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 day of the event.