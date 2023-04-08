SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Community Fair is being held on Saturday in Springfield.

There will be over 700 eggs for the kids to collect and an Easter Bunny will be available for family photos at the event, according to a news release from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. There will also be food, as well as entertainment provided by D.J. KLS.

Each of the vendor stations will offer a raffle ticket for every adult and an activity for every kid who stops by to visit their table. The Caring Health Center will also be administering Covid-19 Booster vaccines to adults and children who are interested.

This event is made possible in collaboration with the Black Springfield Covid-19 Coalition, City Councilor Malo Brown, the Coalition of Experienced Black Educators, the Resource Box, Christian Cathedral, the Old Hill Neighborhood Council, the Bay Area Neighborhood Council, the Authentic Caribbean Foundation, MOCHA, STCC 90.7 FM Radio, Lynell “Nell” Gasque, Robert “Bobby” Sepheus, along with other community leaders, local business, and residents.

Representative Bud L. Williams of the 11th Hampden District, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion will be in attendance at the egg hunt.

“Coordinated by my Legislative Aide, Kim Rivera, a long-time resident of Springfield, this event is truly a collaboration by individuals and organizations of the community for the community,” said Williams. “The work Kim does in bringing the community together through her knowledge and understanding of resources and services for low to moderate-income people, our most vulnerable population, make her the ideal grassroots organizer and Legislative Aide for this family-friendly event.,”

The hunt is set to take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Magazine Park in Springfield. This event is free and is open to the public.

“The goal of this event is not only to bring the community together to have fun but to acquaint and connect residents with our community-serving organizations,” states Williams. “I am thankful to my team and everyone who came together to make this event possible. The Easter holiday reminds us to rejoice in the gift of life and to take heed of the renewal unfolding in nature as Spring arrives. Let us leap into the new season together. I look forward to seeing you all there!”