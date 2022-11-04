HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) The second annual Trees of Hope event kicks off November 5. A collaboration between The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and Gary Rome Hyundai, the event runs from November 5 through November 18 at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke.

This event features a variety of creative holiday trees, gifts, and displays that are being donated by local businesses and organizations to to help support the many families that the Ronald McDonald House serves.

“Our goal is to be a good corporate citizen and also maybe be a powerful of example so others will follow suit,” said Gary Rome owner of Gary Rome Hyundai.

Michelle D’Amore, the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of CT and MA told 22News, “It’s the support of the community and the philanthropy that comes out of the community that helps us raise the dollars, and serve the families that need our home.”

An online option is also available to purchase raffle tickets on the Ronald McDonald House Charities website for Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.