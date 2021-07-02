2nd highest Fourth of July travel ever expected as people feel safe to hit the road

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA estimates 47.7 million will travel this Fourth of July weekend, that’s almost up to pre-pandemic levels, with only 2019 holding the top spot.

That means drivers like Ryan Cook should expect traffic.

“Traffic sucks. everyone’s traveling for the Fourth,” said Ryan Cook from West Halifax, Vermont. He’s Rhode Island-bound for his sister’s wedding. “It’s the first bit of summer time fun I’ve had. So everything’s opening.”

While the rain came down in buckets, people are feeling more comfortable with travel than ever before.

“This is our first big road trip since the pandemic. And we’re so excited,” said Michelle Palmer. She and her husband Justin are traveling from Chesterfield, MI to Maine. Seeing family and finding a good lobster roll are on the itinerary. However even though they’re all vaccinated, their plans are still being impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s kind of a bummer because the original plan for the road trip was to go to family’s house for a wedding,” Justin said.

“My cousin was supposed to be having her wedding [but the groom’s family] is from England,” Michelle added.

Another way the pandemic impacted their plans was what route they took. Usually the fastest was from Michigan to New England is through Canada. However, with the border still closed, they made the best of it by stopping by Niagara Falls.