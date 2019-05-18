2nd largest turnout in race history for Westfield Fastest 5K

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 350th birthday celebrations continued for Westfield Saturday.

Westfield held its 7th-annual Westfield Fastest 5K Saturday afternoon. Runners raced from the South Lot of Westfield State University to the finish line on Elm Street downtown.

And it was a party at the finish line with Elm Street closed down to traffic for a block party. A coordinator for the 5K said Saturday was the second largest turnout they’ve ever had for the race.

“All in all we’re very happy with the results,” Mike Tierney told 22News. “We’ve been building this race ten percent a year and today we took a leap.”

Around 1,500 people raced in Saturday’s event.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.