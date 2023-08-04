HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a celebration of Puerto Rican culture in downtown Holyoke, bringing thousands of people together.

Nueva Esperanza is holding their 2nd annual Fiestas Patronales also known as an arts and culture fiesta at Holyoke Heritage Park. Friday night was night two of the four-day event.

Organizers are calling it the largest Latin-X outdoor event in the area, designed to celebrate the diverse culture of the island of Puerto Rico.

“The population here is 54% Hispanic and a huge part of that is of Puerto Rican descent and you know we got leaders in this community,” said Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia. “It is an incredible opportunity to show the rest of the region the Puerto Rican culture has much more to offer.”

The celebration runs through Sunday in downtown Holyoke with music and food.

