$3.5 Million expansion ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- On October 13, the The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield will host its grand opening ceremony for the organization’s $3.5 million, 15,000-square-foot building expansion.

“We are so pleased to have provided funding for this terrific Boys and Girls Club project through the Early Education and Out of School Time Capital Fund,” said Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy. “Every child deserves the opportunity to learn in this beautiful educational environment. Well-designed play spaces can absolutely enhance early learning and help children build a love of learning.”

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at 28 W Silver St in Westfield, and will feature the Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy as the keynote speaker. As well as Bree Horwitz from the Children’s Investment Fund who will speak about the importance of her organization’s $1 Million investment in the project. Club CEO Bill Parks and President Jim Irwin will also be speaking.

“We have spoken to individuals and businesses in the greater Westfield community, and we have seen tremendous support for this project,” said James J. Irwin, President of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield Board of Directors. “This expansion will be a vital resource for local youth for years to come, and we appreciate everyone who had a hand in making it possible.”