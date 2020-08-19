3 cars heavily damaged in crash on Union Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three cars were heavily damaged in a crash that occurred on Union Street in Springfield early Tuesday evening.

The Springfield Police Department has not released any information about the crash, but a 22News crew on Union Street just after 7 p.m. reported several officers in the area along with tow trucks that carried the damaged vehicles away.

The vehicles involved in the crash were two cars and a dark mini-van.









At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the extent of that person’s injuries or if anyone else was hurt is unknown.

The crash interrupted traffic on Union Street for a short period of time but the road has since fully reopened.

22News will follow this and let you know if any updates develop.