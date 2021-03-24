3 charged with drug trafficking, possession of stolen assault rifle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested three men for allegedly trafficking crack cocaine and heroin on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the investigation lead to the recovery of two firearms, including an assault rifle, more than 20 grams of crack cocaine, and more than 350 bags of heroin.

The Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau has been investigating the illegal distribution of crack-cocaine from a Belmont Avenue apartment over the past few months and found 23-year-old Joel Vazquez to be the target of the investigation.

Vazquez had previously been arrested and convicted twice in 2019 for the illegal possession of a firearm. He was also arrested back in October 2020 on drug distribution charges and was released on $500 bail.

Officers were granted a search warrant for his apartment at 74 Belmont Avenue.

“Our Narcotics Unit continues to make our community safer by riding the streets of these dangerous weapons and large quantities of drugs while doing so in a professional manner. This type of Assault rifle in the wrong hands can lead to a tragic set of circumstances in mere seconds. Our officers continue to arrest the same individuals time and time again. It’s time for our judges and legislators to set foot in these neighborhoods that are plagued with drugs and the accompanying gun violence. Then maybe they will help our officers by taking action to make sure these dangerous individuals stay off the streets for a very long time.” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Officers were also informed that inside the apartment there were firearms. The Springfield Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit (ESU) was activated to execute the search warrant.

After 4:00 p.m. when the search warrant ended, five people were detained. Vazquez, 27-year-old Anthony Edwards, and 39-year-old Joel Nieves-Cruz were eventually arrested, the fourth person will receive a criminal complaint, and the fifth person was released.

The police were able to recover a PA-15 assault rifle, 40 rounds of ammunition, three large-capacity magazines, approximately 21 grams of crack cocaine and 352 bags of heroin.

Police also discovered that the PA-15 assault rifle was stolen out of Vermont.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Springfield Police Officers had also previously arrested Edwards on drug distribution charges in June 2020 where he pled guilty last month and received an 18 month suspended sentence.

“First of all, the great work continues from our brave and dedicated men and women in blue and I am forever thankful for their efforts. Unfortunately, our court system continues its “revolving door” practices of allowing these gun toting, poison dealing miscreants back on our streets and in our neighborhoods – just plain unacceptable and my residents and business community do not deserve it or appreciate it! I would suggest, that if they’re not going to be locked up, maybe some of these Judge’s put out a welcome mat and invite these repeat violent criminal offenders into their neighborhoods – they might then think twice about letting them out again.” Mayor Sarno

Joel Vazquez (23) is charged with the following:

Cocaine Trafficking 18 grams or more (Crack-Cocaine)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony

Possession of a Defaced Firearm during the commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card (2 Counts)

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (3 Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Weapon

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card (2 Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession of a Firearm with a FID Card – Subsequent Offense (2 Counts)

Anthony Edwards (27) is charged with the following:

Cocaine Trafficking 18 grams or more (Crack-Cocaine)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (3 Counts)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)

Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Weapon

Firearm Violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime

Joel Nieves-Cruz (39) is charged with the following: