3 injured in crash on Center St in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-car crash has blocked a portion of Center Street in Chicopee, near the Springfield city line.

Chicopee Police Detective Lieutenant Donna Liszka told 22News three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. She said that it appears the victims of the crash will survive.

Our 22News crew could see multiple police cars, ambulances, and fire engines in the area, blocking the street. There was also a flatbed tow truck that was called-in.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.