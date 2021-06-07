3 locations, one goal: Baystate Children’s Hospital holds golf tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 29th “Fore the Kids” golf tournament took place Monday in three locations.

The tournament benefitting Baystate Children’s Hospital held events at the Longmeadow Country Club, Twin Hills Country Club, and The Ranch Gold Club in Southwick.

“You know everything pulls at your heartstrings whether it’s a charity for cancer or for me it’s the Children’s Hospital and a lot of our sponsors feel the same way, we’ve either had somebody who has been impacted by a disease and to know that you have a facility in your backyard is important to the majority of us,” said Adrain Levsky, chair of Baystate Golf Tournament.

Proceeds from the tournament support the innovative care for young hospital patients beginning at birth, the purchase of kid-sized equipment and advanced research in medicine.