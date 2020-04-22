1  of  4
Death toll climbs to 66 as three additional veterans die at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veteran resident deaths at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke has increased to 66, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

In an email to 22News, HHS also reported the following numbers:

  • 66 veteran resident deaths (55 positive, 9 negative, 1 pending, 1 unknown)
    • Wednesday’s update includes 3 deaths, 3 positive
    • 93 veteran residents have tested
  • 60 veteran residents have tested negative
  • 7 veteran residents have pending tests
  • 81 employees have tested positive

The report indicates that since Tuesday, three more veterans had died, bringing the total to 66 from 63.

A Clinical Command team continues to respond to the outbreak at the home along with additional management staff for nursing, facilities, operations and administration to assist the existing staff.

Governor Charlie Baker has advised flags be lowered at half-staff until the end of the public health emergency at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke and Chelsea, and the veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

At the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, 16 veteran resident deaths have been reported including 12 who tested positive for Covid-19 and four who tested negative. Numbers reported by state below:

  • 31 veteran residents who have tested positive
  • 205 veteran residents who have tested negative
  • 52 staff tested positive

