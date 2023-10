SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are without a home, following an early morning house fire Thursday in Springfield’s Liberty Heights neighborhood.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, the fire at 39 Wentworth Street started in the basement at around 2:00 A.M.

The residents of the home are being helped by the Red Cross, and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.