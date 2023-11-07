SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital after a car crashed into a pizza shop in Springfield Tuesday evening.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, at approximately 8:45 p.m., crews were called to 608 Page Boulevard, where a vehicle crashed into Palace Pizza. No entrapment was found, and three people were brought to a local hospital.
The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.