SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital after a car crashed into a pizza shop in Springfield Tuesday evening.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, at approximately 8:45 p.m., crews were called to 608 Page Boulevard, where a vehicle crashed into Palace Pizza. No entrapment was found, and three people were brought to a local hospital.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire

Courtesy of Springfield Fire

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.