3 people injured in PVTA bus crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were hurt in an accident between a PVTA bus and a truck in Springfield Saturday.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, firefighters were called to the area of 121 Island Pond Road at 8:29 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of an accident.

Captain Tetreault said two people on board of the PVTA bus were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Lincoln Navigator involved in the crash was also hospitalized. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Authorities are looking into what led up to this crash.

