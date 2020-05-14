3 people taken to hospital after being exposed to toxic fumes at Dunkin’ in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to toxic gas at the Dunkin’ on College Highway in Southwick Thursday.

According to Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth, an employee mixed chemicals in a drain. One of the chemicals was Drano, and the other is unknown at this time.

The three people who were taken to the hospital had difficulty breathing, Mieth added. Their current condition is unknown.





“What often happens, and happened in the fatal Buffalo Wings restaurant in Burlington late last year was mixing bleach and ammonia based products,” she explained. “Creates a toxic gas.”

Here is information from the U.S. Fire Administration on chemical safety.