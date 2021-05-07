3 Springfield firefighter’s promoted to Captain, 7 promoted to Lieutenants in award ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield Fire Department Lieutenants were promoted to Captain and seven firefighters were promoted to Lieutenant Friday morning.

The 10 firefighters were promoted in a ceremony emceed by Barry Kriger at Symphony Hall in Springfield at 10 a.m. Friday. According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi also awarded, honored, and recognized members and units of the Springfield Fire Department for their bravery and service. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was also present for the ceremony.

“Congratulations to our newest Lieutenants and Captains, and their families. These promotions are well earned and are a result of your hard work and dedication. Congratulations to all of our brave and dedicated SFD members who are being recognized and honored for their bravery and service. On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, I wish to congratulate everyone for their continued efforts on behalf of our residents and business community. Job well done,” Commissioner Calvi stated.

