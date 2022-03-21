SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three western Massachusetts high schools participated in FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, robotics competition at Western New England University.

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Tech High School, Longmeadow High School, and Shrewsbury High School all claimed a victory at FIRST’s robotic competition this past weekend. FIRST is an organization that promotes innovative science programs to help build confidence, knowledge, and life skills. They also promote kids to explore science, technology, and engineering.

The theme of this year’s competition was transportation. The competition was called ‘Rapid React’ and was presented by the Boeing Company. Their goal was for students to create a 125-pound machine that could efficiently and effectively move cargo.

“The goal is to keep inspiring new generations of thinkers, innovators, and problem-solvers whose work will someday build a better future,” said Christian Salmon, Director of the Western New England FIRST Robotics Initiative, and Associate Professor and Department Chair of Industrial Engineering and Engineering Management at Western New England University. “That generation was represented here today at the FIRST FRC competition with a limited set of instructions from FIRST, a little mentor guidance and just weeks to design, build, program, and test their robots to meet the season’s challenge.”

The teams were competing to go to the New England Championship that is being held at the Big E in April and then that could lead to the World Championship in Houston, Texas.