3 western Massachusetts organizations receive grants for safety and security

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $1 million in grant money will help protect houses of worship in Massachusetts.

A total of 53 faith-based organizations have received these grant awards, to put towards safety and security. Three of those organizations are located in western Massachusetts.

JGS Lifecare, Longmeadow awarded $27,279.70

Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy, Longmeadow awarded $30,000

Christ Community Church, Belchertown awarded $23,412

Rabbi Noach Kosofsky at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy, told 22News they’re so happy they can put this money towards keeping everyone safe.

“There’s been unrest in the middle east right now and that raises everyone’s concerns so to balance that while announcing that we have received this grant will certainly help alleviate some of the people’s fears,” Rabbi Noach Kosofsky said.

