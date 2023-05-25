SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Academy celebrated the graduation of 30 recruits Thursday morning on the campus of Springfield College.

The celebration of the perseverance and courage of these young recruits was hope-inspiring each full of passion for a profession with a potential to make a positive impact.

After six months of grueling training and ahead of a career full of tough decisions and harsh realities these recruits got a chance to celebrate with their friends, family, and superiors. The emotion of it all is powerful and well-earned.

These officers will report to their first assignments on Sunday. Most from the class will take up ranks with the City of Springfield Police Department. A few will join the Springfield College department and a couple will join the Longmeadow Police Department.

Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood took extra time to praise these young officers for their courage in diving into a profession that she contends is understaffed and underappreciated.

“I’d like to thank Academy Director Kane and his staff of Springfield Police instructors for training and preparing this class for the beginning of their career in this honorable profession,” said Superintendent Clapprood. She continues, “Their training was not easy and they should be extremely proud of this accomplishment. To be successful in this career they will need the support of their family, friends and fellow officers. Policing will continue to evolve and I urge our new officers to strive for excellence no matter what challenges they face.”

Mayor Sarno states, “Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I are proud to congratulate our Springfield Police Department academy graduates. Thank you to these brave and dedicated men and women, and their families, for making the commitment and sacrifices to serve and protect our community with courage, professionalism, honor and integrity. Godspeed.”