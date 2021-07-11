30,000 fans attend motocross competition in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Men and women by the tens of thousands came to Southwick Saturday to renew their love for motocross racing.

It was a record turnout, with more than 30,00 fans attending the event. Fans watching racers on the famous track called the Wick 338. The competition has been held since 1976, only missing just one year in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Melvin Jones made the trip with his wife from Cape Cod for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship.

“It’s a great sport, motocross has been in my life since I was a kid, since I was five years old. I came to this track when I was 13, when they first opened one of the first, I had the pleasure of racing here myself,” Jones said.

The competition between riders is high, coming from all over the world, including Australia, France, Germany. Traveling so far to Southwick always impresses Gary Redmond. His family has cared for the Legion Post property for many years. He never tires of being immersed in the fast-moving competition.

“This is one of the best tracks in the country to see motocross racing. I’m not surprised at all. The people get so excited when they come around the track. You can feel it. The machines just so loud you can feel it in your chest.” Redmond said.

Not only has the motocross championship grown to international acclaim, but with so many fans attending, the event has a positive economic impact on this Hampden County community and surrounding towns.

The Southwick national is back with a flourish and an acceptance that may have exceeded all of its prior presentations as a true crowd-pleaser.