30,000 medical masks were distributed to local schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced the distribution of 30,000 medical masks for COVID-19 prevention to area schools and human service agencies.

The members of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office picked up 30,000 masks from Gillette Stadium and distributed them locally.

“In these challenging times, my family and the Patriots Foundation are committed to providing people with a sense of security and support, we are committed to helping people maintain their lives by ensuring access to protective face masks,” said Joshua Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Foundation.

Bowie School Principal Norman Burgess, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, and Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark.

The largest recipients were the Chicopee Public Schools System and the Center for Human Development each received 7,500 masks.

“These masks will be very helpful across the district as we bring back students for in-person learning. We couldn’t be more grateful for the kindness and generosity,” said Lynn Clark, Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools.

The donation by the New England Patriots Foundation aims to provide masks to communities who need them.