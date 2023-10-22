SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 30th annual Rays of Hope Walk and Run in Springfield kicks off later Sunday morning.

The Rays of Hope Walk and Run is a fundraiser event that goes towards finding a cure for breast cancer. Over the years, nearly $17 million was raised. All of the money raised helps people affected by breast cancer.

Baystate Health Foundation administers the funds that support treatment, breast health programs, outreach, and education. If you have plans to come out and support this good cause, check-in for the run begins at 7:30 a.m., it starts at 8:30 a.m. Check-in for the walk begins at 9 a.m. and kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

Walkers can choose from either a 2- or 5-mile walk and runners a 5-mile route in Springfield, according to a news release from Baystate Health.

Parking for runners and walkers is at the Lenox American Saw & Manufacturing Company lot in East Longmeadow. But walkers can also park at Blueberry Hill School and Longmeadow High School in Longmeadow.

Gary Rome Hyundai and 22News is a proud sponsor of the event and 22News anchor Taylor Knight will be emceeing the event.