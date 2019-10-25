30th annual Super 60 Recognition Celebration in Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Business leaders were honored Friday for their contributions to our economy by the Springfield Regional Chamber.

The Super 60 awards were presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program at Chez Josef in Agawam. The program celebrated privately owned businesses with revenues of at least $1 million in the last fiscal year.

22News is a proud sponsor of this event each year. Our anchor Barry Kriger was a Master of Ceremonies.

The 2019 Super 60 winners:

REVENUE GROWTH

The Nunes Companies, Inc. Ludlow Brewmasters Brewing Services, LLC Williamsburg Christopher Heights of Northampton Northampton A.G. Miller Co Inc. Springfield Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding, Inc. * South Hadley American Pest Solutions, Inc. Springfield Baystate Crushing and Recycling Inc. Ludlow Burgess, Schultz & Robb, PC East Longmeadow City Enterprise, Inc. * Springfield Courier Express, Inc. Springfield EOS Approach, LLC / Proshred Security Intn’l Wilbraham Gallagher Real Estate Holyoke GMH Fence Company, Inc. East Longmeadow Goss & McLain Insurance Agency, Inc. Holyoke Greenough Packaging & Maintenance Supplies, Inc. West Springfield Kenney Masonry LLC Belchertown Knight Machine Tool Company, Inc. South Hadley L & L Property Service, LLC West Springfield Ludlow Heating and Cooling, Inc. Ludlow Michael’s Party Rentals, Inc. Palmer Oasis Shower Doors (EG Partners LLC) * Feeding Hills Pioneer Valley Financial Group, LLC Ludlow R.R. Leduc Corp. * Holyoke Sanderson MacLeod, Inc. * Palmer Summit Careers, Inc. Springfield Thunderbirds (Springfield Hockey LLC) Springfield United Industrial Textile Products, Inc. West Springfield Villa Rose Restaurant (Tavares and Branco Enterprises Inc.) Ludlow Webber & Grinnell Insurance Agency, Inc. * Northampton Westside Finishing Company, Inc. * Holyoke

TOTAL REVENUE

Whalley Computer Associates, Inc. * Southwick Marcotte Ford Sales, Inc. Holyoke Tighe & Bond * Westfield Arrow Security Co., Inc. Springfield Baltazar Contractors Ludlow Bob Pion Buick GMC, Inc. Chicopee Center Square Grill (Fun Dining Inc.) East Longmeadow Charter Oak Insurance & Financial Services Holyoke Commercial Distributing Co, Inc. Westfield Con-Test Analytical Laboratory (Filli LLC) East Longmeadow Court Square Group, Inc. Springfield David R. Northup Electrical Contractors, Inc. Agawam The Dowd Agencies, LLC Holyoke E.F. Corcoran Plumbing & Heating Co., Inc. * Springfield Freedom Credit Union Springfield Governors America Corp-GAC Mgmt Co. * Agawam Haluch Water Contracting, Inc. Ludlow Holyoke Pediatrics Associates, LLP Holyoke JET Industries, Inc. Agawam Kittredge Equipment Co., Inc. Agawam Lancer Transportation & Sulco Warehousing & Logistics Springfield Louis and Clark Drug, Inc. Springfield Maybury Associates, Inc. * East Longmeadow Paragus Strategic IT Hadley Rediker Software, Inc. Hampden Rock Valley Tool, LLC Easthampton Skips Outdoor Accents, Inc. Agawam Tiger Press (Shafii’s Inc.) East Longmeadow Troy Industries, Inc. West Springfield United Personnel Services, Inc. Springfield

* Indicates qualified in both categories

