30th annual Wedding & Bridal Expo underway at the Eastern States Exposition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition is hosting its annual Wedding and Bridal Expo this weekend.

This is the 30th year the exposition has taken place, where happy couples from all over can scan the latest options for their big day.

The Expo features booths showcasing gowns, photographers, floral designs and even food.

Organizers told us the expo is great because everything a couple needs to plan a wedding can be found right in one place.

One bride told us the expo is a great place to get a feel for all the local options.

Kendall Flannery of Chester told 22News, “Just to kind of get a clear direction. Find my photographer and my justice of the peace. And my videographer, florist, cake, everything. I’m hoping today will make it less overwhelming.

The expo continues tomorrow from 11am until 4pm in the Better Living Center at the Eastern States Exposition.