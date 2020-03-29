31 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield has confirmed 31 cases of the coronavirus.

The number of cases was posted to the city’s website at 10 a.m. Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 3,240 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Massachusetts.

