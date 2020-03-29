Breaking News
31 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Westfield
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

31 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Westfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield has confirmed 31 cases of the coronavirus.

The number of cases was posted to the city’s website at 10 a.m. Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 3,240 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Massachusetts.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

LIVE: Interactive map of global coronavirus cases

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories