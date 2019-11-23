31 recruits graduate from Massachusetts Fire Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two dozen future firefighters graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy in Springfield on Friday.

The class was made up of recruits who will work in 13 fire departments throughout Massachusetts.

Thirty-one recruits graduated from the academy. They call themselves “lucky number 13” because they make up the recruit firefighters class S-13.

Agawam, Belchertown, Easthampton, Granby, Longmeadow and Springfield’s Fire Departments are among the local communities where these men and women will fight fires.

Class S-13 student spokesman, Justin King told 22News he would be honored to work alongside any of his fellow classmates.

“As I served in the Army National Guard I did one year in Iraq,KIng said. “I’m kind of accustomed to helping others in a time of need in the worst environments. So I’m up for the challenge and I can’t wait to start.”

The recruits’ family and friends cheered for every classmate crossing the stage.

Family members who serve on fire and police departments presented the graduates with their certificates.

Springfield tied with Falmouth with the highest number of graduating firefighters. Both departments will gain eight new recruits.