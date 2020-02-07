32 firefighters graduate from State Fire Academy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – 32 new firefighters have graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy at the Springfield Campus Friday morning.

The 14th class to complete the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Fifty-Day Career Recruit Firefighting training program consisted of 28 men and four women.

The graduates represent 13 fire departments of Agawam, Amherst, Athol, Chicopee, Gardner, Mashpee, Natick, Northampton, Pittsfield, Springfield, West Springfield, Westborough, and Westfield.

According to the Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer Mieth, firefighters don’t just fight fires they are the first ones called to chemical and environmental emergencies such as suspected carbon monoxide presence or a gas leak. They could be called to rescue a child who has fallen through ice or rescue people who are trapped in cars from car accidents.

The firefighters who graduated Friday learned all of these skills and more from certified fire instructors who are also firefighters. They learn how to contain and to control fires as well as training in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, confined space rescue techniques, and rappelling.

The ten-week program involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and live firefighting practice.