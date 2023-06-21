SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick Police are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman that has not returned home from a bike ride.

According to police, Katherine Korobkov was last seen Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in Southwick by her mother. Katherine left for a bike ride on a newly purchased bicycle but never returned. The bicycle is a gray Fuji 56 CM.

Police say it’s unusual behavior for Katherine to not return home or communicate with her family. She also does not have her cell phone with her.

Credit: Southwick Police Department

Katherine is known to take long distance rides typically south towards Connecticut. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Southwick Police at 413-569-5348.