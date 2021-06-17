33 new townhomes being built at former Gemini property in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amidst a housing crisis in western Massachusetts, 33 new homes are being built in Springfield, with the goal of increasing homeownership within the city.

Nationally, there is a shortage of 6.8 million housing units and people 22News spoke with said that this project in Springfield will help create wealth and investment in the community.

The former Gemini site on Central Street in Springfield is being redeveloped into 33 new townhomes. This project alone will increase homeownership in the South End by over 150 percent.

It will provide dozens of new housing opportunities for people and families with low to moderate income.

“To try and create opportunities for the residents and also the create more investment in the community by the people who live there and have chosen to make this their home,” said Thomas Kegelman of Home City Development.

Home city development has been chosen as the developer with the project.

Right now in Springfield, a majority of the homes are rentals and so this project sets out to change that. Local stakeholders say this is a huge opportunity for the south end neighborhood and the entire downtown area.

Springfield City Councilor Melvin Edwards told 22News, “For a city to be vibrant the main street needs to be vibrant as well and part of that is having people living downtown. This is one of those projects that’s going to help that and move it in the right direction.”

Once built, priority will be given to those making $50,000 to $100,000.

Home City Development said local, and minority-owned businesses will also be given contracting opportunities. There is no timeline for the project just yet, design plans have to be finalized first.