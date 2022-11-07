SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will be hosting its annual Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials are celebrating the beginning of Puerto Rican heritage month. Senator Adam Gomez will be hosting the event. The ceremony will take place on the steps of city hall at noon, accompanied by Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Mass Inc.

This will be the 33rd year of this event. The event first began on November 19, 1989, when then-Mayor Mary Harley declared the week of November 19th the Puerto Rican week in Springfield.