SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a brief pause due to COVID, the Springfield Bridal & Wedding Expo was back in full swing this weekend with vendors, wedding planners, and other companies all keeping busy.

“We have a little over 150 vendors here. It is the largest wedding planning event in western Massachusetts,” said Wes Jenks, the Vice President of Jenks Productions.

The pandemic forced many people to either postpone or cancel their weddings, but many vendors 22News spoke with Sunday said that the wedding industry is booming yet again.

Dylan Sweeney, the Business Manager at Nicole Wzorek Designs said, “As soon as the pandemic subsided, we saw a big spike.”

That increase in demand came as inflation soared, and supply chain issues emerged. One bridal shop owner says that’s had somewhat of a positive impacted for engaged couples, though.

Jay Fischer of 125 Bridal from Plaistow, New Hampshire told 22News, “I think that actually some of the manufacturers have gone down in price, realizing that brides had time to hit calculators and brides seem more budget-conscious or budget-smart, if you will.”

The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield was filled with lots of those bride-and-grooms to-be, looking to make a dent in their wedding to-do lists.

Crystal Wojcik from Berkshire County said, “I’ve been engaged for a little over a year. I’m really excited to be here, and I’ve already talked to a lot of places. I’m just hoping to kind of get ideas for my dress and maybe something new that I can take home.”

This exposition, which 22News is a sponsor of, helps to turn dream weddings into realities.

Wes Jenks added, “If you want to get married in a castle and pull up in an old school draft horses and carriages, we’ve got you covered.”