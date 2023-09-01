SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ‘Stone Soul Festival’ returns this weekend in Springfield, with a special event tonight kicking off celebrations.

‘Stone Soul Festival’ is an annual celebration of African American culture and community.

According to the festival’s founder Jay Griffin, thousands look forward to the Labor Day weekend when the festival returns to Springfield’s Blunt Park.

The event now celebrating 34 years, 22News spoke to people there, like Desire Williams, about why its so special for them, “It’s just a fun spot to have fun and feel safe and joy.”

Parade Chair, Marlene Tyson, tells 22News, “I was born in Springfield, raised in Springfield, and this is just Springfield life.”

And starting Saturday at 11 a.m., the 34th annual Stone Soul Festival parade kicks-off at the Rebecca Johnson School and makes its way to the site of the festival at Blunt Park where activities continue.