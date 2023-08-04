WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a great day to tee off, for a great cause!

Many hitting the links at the Country Club of Wilbraham this morning for a charity event.

Dozens of golfers took part in the 35th annual Helix Human Services Golf Tournament Fundraiser, benefitting local children and families. Formerly known as The Children’s Study Home, Helix Human Services is a nonprofit organization that provides trauma-informed therapeutic and educational services to the community.

Keynote addresses were given by the two recipients of the 2023 Helix Scholarship. New CEO Mark Paglia told 22News, what the event means for Helix, “Without the community’s support, without the generous funds that we’re raising today, it allows us to continue to provide high quality care for those children and families that we serve.”

All proceeds from the tournament directly support the non-profits ongoing efforts, to enhance the lives of children and families across western Massachusetts.